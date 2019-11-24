|
|
Kathleen T. Iaquinto (Boyle), age 85, of Cherry Hill, formerly of Bucks County passed away on Nov. 21, 2019.
Beloved wife of John. Devoted mother of Dr. John Iaquinto, Karin DiDonato and Janine McDowall. Loving grandmother of Lauren, Grace, Isabel, Ian and Jaydon.
Kathleen and her siblings were raised by a single mother and although she showed an aptitude for higher education, she went to work after graduating from Little Flower High School to help the family.
After raising her children, her career included management & Human Resources in the banking industry.
After a stroke in 2013, she took quiet pride in her grandchildren's individual achievements and celebrated each milestone with her loving family.
A lover of classic movies and the New York Times crossword, Kathleen will be always be remembered for her wit and candor, laughing till she cried, lending a sympathetic ear, and her fierce loyalty to her family.
She has earned "her wings" in carrying on her life with courage as long as she did.
To share condolences with the family and for further funeral arrangements please visit the website below.
Murray Paradee Funeral Home
www.murrayparadeefh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 24, 2019