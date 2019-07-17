|
Kathleen T. Tracey of Manasquan, N.J., died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, N.J. She was 67.
Born in Morristown, N.J., she lived in Morris County, Yardley, Pa., Hoboken, N.J., and retired to Manasquan 2012, where she had been a lifelong visitor and proud property owner since 1996.
Mrs. Tracey is survived by her husband, Tim; Michael and Sherry of Delaware County, Pa., Stephen and his wife Deena of Manasquan; Erin Tracey of Apex, N.C.; three brothers, Robert, James and John Trevena; and nine grandchildren.
Memorial services were private.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center at www.msk.org.
