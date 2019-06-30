|
Kathleen Theresa Malloy passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 25, 2019, surrounded in love and prayer by her devoted family. She was 52.
Born and raised in Levittown, Pa., Kathleen graduated from St. Michael the Archangel Grade School and Bishop Conwell High School. Kathleen received her Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Moravian College in Bethlehem, Pa.
Kathleen devoted her entire career to helping and bringing profound joy to others. She worked at several health care and non-profit organizations throughout her professional career, including Brookdale Senior Living, Manor Care, and most recently serving as Marketing manager for Right-at-Home Home Care in Bucks County.
Kathleen served as both a strong advocate and captivating public speaker for the causes closest to her heart on several occasions. She was an active member of the Philadelphia Chapters of the ALS Association and . She assisted in educational outreach for patients, caregivers and their families suffering from the diseases of dementia, Alzheimer's Disease and the disease which found itself closest to her heart, ALS. Kathleen and her passionate Moravian alumni helped to found the Patrick J. Malloy III Scholarship at Moravian College for deserving students in honor of her brother and traveled to Harrisburg to lobby the state legislature for funding to assist patients with medication, equipment, and care.
Kathleen was a selfless advocate for ALS, along with her family, to help find a cure for this disease. ALS, the disease which took her beloved father, older brother, and younger sister, ultimately claimed her own precious life as well, much too soon.
Left behind to mourn her passing are her most beloved mother and stepfather, Kathleen Malloy-Trapenasso and Joseph Trapenasso of Levittown; brother, John Malloy (Judy) of Levittown and their son, Spencer Malloy and his fiancé, Ali Pump; brother, Timothy Malloy (Jody) of Yardley and their daughters, Rachel, Rebecca, and Bridget; brother, Charles Malloy of Glen Allen, Va.; nephew, Joshua Alger and his fianceé, Amanda Moreadith; uncle,
Michael White, now residing in Chandler, Ariz.; several precious cousins and their families; and a bounty of treasured lifelong friends.
Preceding her in death are her father, Patrick J. Malloy Jr. of Levittown; eldest brother, Patrick J. Malloy III of Hoboken, N.J., and younger sister, AnnaMarie Malloy of Levittown.
Family and friends are invited to call from 8 until 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 66 Levittown Parkway, Levittown, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment will be held privately in Forest Hills Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest alongside her late father, brother, and younger sister.
In lieu of flowers, Kathleen requested that donations be made to the Penn Comprehensive Neuroscience Center's ALS Clinic, c/o Leo F. McCluskey, M.D., MBE, 330 South 9th Street, Philadelphia, PA.
Please remember her message: "Love Everyone Unconditionally."
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 30, 2019