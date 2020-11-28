Kathleen Wilson SloanOn Monday, November 23, 2020, Kathleen Estelle Wilson Sloan, loving wife, beloved mother and joyous grandmother, passed away at the age of 73 after losing her fight with COVID-19.Kathleen was born on November 25, 1946 in Pottsville, PA to George James Wilson and Kathleen (Smith) Wilson. She was a 1964 graduate of Abington High School. On June 25, 1970, she married George William Rapp and they raised a daughter, Kathleen, and two sons, John and Michael. After George's death in 2010, Kathleen remarried on January 14th, 2020, to Joseph (Jerry) Sloan of Langhorne, PA. Their marriage, albeit cut short, was full of love and joy. Kathleen embraced Jerry's grown children and his grandchildren and spoke of them with adoration and pride. Their reciprocated love warmed her.Kathleen was an accomplished painter and artist and her ability to draw and paint was breathtaking. Her art group (the Ivyland Art Group) provided her with belonging, laughter, and true friendship. She was also a member of the Bucks-Montgomery Art League and was proud to serve as their treasurer. Art fed her passion and furthered her love of life. Kathleen also loved the theatre, traveling, her sweet cat, Woody, playing dominoes and MahJong with friends, genealogy, and great food. The smells of her baking woke up her children many mornings growing up and provided an outlet and comfort during some of the most difficult times throughout her life.Kathleen loved her family and beamed with pride when she spoke of her children and her three grandchildren. She was the youngest of five sisters and is survived by one, Georgine (Wilson) Carney. Her sisters were more than just family – they were her friends. Kathleen had a heart of gold and would give anything she had to those in need. The extent to which she sought to provide comfort and safety for anyone she knew will be one thing she'll always be remembered for.Kathleen was preceded in death by her father, George, and mother, Kathleen, her first husband, George, and three of her sisters, Estelle, Dortheann, and Rosemary. She is survived by her three kids and their spouses, Kathleen (Rick), John (Misy), and Michael, three grandchildren, Kennedy, Ethan and Ellie, as well as her husband, Joseph (Jerry), and his children, Brenda and Theresa.In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Ivyland Art Group, 64 Gough Ave., Ivyland, PA 18974.