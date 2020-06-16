Kathryn A. (Dougherty) Luning, a resident of Bucks County for over 36 years, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Saint Mary Medical Center. She was 72.Kathryn was the belovedwife of 54 years to James J. Luning, the loving mother of Eileen K. Ensinger (William Dzmelyk), Diane E. Fisher, and Jamie K. Luning, and the dear sister of Laura Levin. She was "My Grammy" to the late Stephen J. Ensinger, Victoria L. Fisher, Cassandra L. Ensinger and Alexa Reagan Fisher.Her family will receive relatives and friends from 9:30 a.m. until her Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 19, at Saint Andrew Catholic Church, 81 Swamp Rd., Newtown, PA 18940. Interment will be held privately at a later date.Kathryn generously contributed to several charities. In lieu of flowers, please visit the funeral home's web site listed below to contribute in her memory.Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home, Richboro