Kathryn A. WanushekKathryn A. Wanushek of Langhorne passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, November 27, 2020. She was 84.Born in Philadelphia, Kathryn was the beloved wife of the late Andrew J. Wanushek, the daughter of the late Jacob and Anna Everitt Young, the grandmother of the late James J. Mulroney Jr., and sister of the late Jacob Young.Kathryn was a resident of Langhorne for the past 17 years. She was a graduate of John Bartram High School, Class of 1954. She and her late husband were active parishioners of Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church.Kathryn was unwaveringly devoted to her family and those in her intimate circle of friends. Her granddaughter and great children were her rays of sunshine. During the last five years, her feline companion, Lizzie, brought her much comfort and joy.Kathryn is survived by her loving and devoted children, Kathryn Arty (Steve) and Andrew Wanushek. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Kristine Ziller (Jason), and her great grandchildren, Emma Kathryn, JJ., and Peyton. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Doris Young.Kathryn's family will receive condolences on Tuesday evening from 6:00pm to 8:00pm and on Wednesday morning from 9:15am to 10:00am at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.) Richboro. Social Distancing and Wearing of Mask is Mandatory. Services will follow at 10:15 am. Interment Union Cemetery, Richboro.Contributions in her memory may be made to Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church 2310 S. 24th St. Phila. PA 19145. or Royce's Animal Rescue 374 Worthington Mill Rd. Richboro PA 18954