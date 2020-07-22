Kathryn Ann Tunis Mills, "Ann," passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Sunrise of Lower Makefield, Yardley, Pa. She was 85.Born in Bristol and formerly of Furlong, Pa., Ann Mills had been aresident of Yardley for the past seven years. She was a daily communicant and active member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Doylestown before moving to Yardley.Ann was a homemaker who dedicated her life to her family, which encompassed children, stepchildren, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ann will always be remembered for her love of nature and farming, which has been passed on to many of her grandchildren.The beloved wife of the late Joseph Mills, and the late Joseph Tunis, she was the loving mother of JoAnn Trainer (Fred), Joseph Tunis Jr. (Nancy), Victor Tunis (Margaret), and the late Carl Tunis. Ann also was the step- mother of Shirley Hickey (Dennis) and Joseph Mills Jr. During her life, she was blessed to have welcomed and loved 16 grandchildren, 28 great- grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, a Funeral Mass will be celebrated privately for her family.Wade Funeral Home,Bristol Borough