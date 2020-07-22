1/1
Kathryn Ann Tunis Mills
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathryn Ann Tunis Mills, "Ann," passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Sunrise of Lower Makefield, Yardley, Pa. She was 85.

Born in Bristol and formerly of Furlong, Pa., Ann Mills had been a resident of Yardley for the past seven years. She was a daily communicant and active member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Doylestown before moving to Yardley.

Ann was a homemaker who dedicated her life to her family, which encompassed children, stepchildren, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ann will always be remembered for her love of nature and farming, which has been passed on to many of her grandchildren.

The beloved wife of the late Joseph Mills, and the late Joseph Tunis, she was the loving mother of JoAnn Trainer (Fred), Joseph Tunis Jr. (Nancy), Victor Tunis (Margaret), and the late Carl Tunis. Ann also was the step- mother of Shirley Hickey (Dennis) and Joseph Mills Jr. During her life, she was blessed to have welcomed and loved 16 grandchildren, 28 great- grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, a Funeral Mass will be celebrated privately for her family.

Wade Funeral Home,

Bristol Borough

www.wadefh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wade Funeral Home
1002 Radcliffe Street
Bristol, PA 19007
215-788-9313
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wade Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Michael Elizabeth Magnatta
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved