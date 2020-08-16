Kathryn Diane Ciaverelli passed away Aug. 7, 2020. She was 67.
Kathryn was born Sept. 18, 1952, in Philadelphia to Harold "Pete" and Lorraine Schwarz. She was the middle child of three devoted daughters. She graduated from Lincoln High School and Temple University, where she obtained a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. Her enthusiastic nature and bright smile led her to be a cheerleader in both high school and college.
Kathryn's children were of the utmost importance to her; she devoted her life to raising three children: Lauren, Brad and Corinne. As her children got older, Kathryn went back to work as a preschool teacher at Breezy Point Day School and Rainbow Academy.
Kathryn will be missed every day by her fiancé, Gilbert Lettieri of South Philadelphia and her three loving children (with Thomas Ciaverelli): Lauren Baskin and her husband Jeff, Brad Ciaverelli and his wife Corey, and Corinne Ciaverelli and her husband Kevin Christmann. Kathryn was so lucky to have six grandchildren who adored her: Brynn, Paige, Reese, Jocelyn, Luke and Clark.
Kathryn loved to play tennis and card games, especially with her two sisters and parents. She also enjoyed playing racquetball, skiing, doing sudoku, listening to Frank Sinatra and talk radio, volunteering at Pennsbury Manor, and traveling. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Her two sisters were her best friends, and she loved the vacations they took together. Kathryn cherished her children and grandchildren more than anything else in her life. She held the best Memom camps in the summer for her grandkids and loved taking annual Memom trips with them.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Pete and Lorraine Schwarz; her god parents, Edward and Joan Minderjahn; and aunt and uncle, Ida and Peter Costa. She is survived by her children and grandchildren; loving sisters Joan Brooks and Janet Schwarz; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Kathryn always had a kind word and a smile for everyone she met, and she could always be counted on to share a story or show a picture of her children and grandchildren. She should be remembered as someone who loved her family above all else.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Kathryn to the American Lung Association
, National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316 or www.lung.org
.