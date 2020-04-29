|
|
Kathryn E. Ours passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the age of 77.
Born and raised in Trenton, N.J. to the late William and Margaret Buckley, she was the loving wife of the late Wiley D. Ours Jr.
Kathy worked in the medical field most of her life and retired from Mercer Urology as an Office Manager after 25 years.
Kathy loved spending time with her family and friends. She and her husband, Harry, had many sleepovers and outings with their grandchildren, all of whom cherished each moment. She was fun, energetic, loved shopping, gardening and vacations at the beach.
She is survived by her loving husband, Harry J. DiPinto, his family, and her children, Michael Ours (Brenda), Robert Ours (Patricia) and Lisa Dawkins (Coby). She will be sadly missed by her five grandchildren, Heather, Allison, Eric, Chelsea and Ryan, her sisters, Gail Kenney (Don) and Mim Golden, and brother, Frank Buckley (Janice). She also leaves behind six great grandchildren, Ayden, Marlee, Riley, Avery, Eliza, and Lucas, along with many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to the nursing staff at Crestview Center, Langhorne, Pa.
Services and interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 29, 2020