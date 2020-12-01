1/1
Kathryn Gail Klaus
1941 - 2020
Kathryn Gail Klaus, age 79, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2020.
Kathryn was born in Philadelphia on January 18th, 1941 and was one of fourteen children born to the late Louis and Mirium Walter. She later moved to Richboro, PA where she attended high school. A proud graduate of the University of Pennsylvania's nursing school, she worked as a nurse and throughout her life was a constant caregiver to everyone around her.
Kathryn was a loving wife of 51 years to Edward, mother to Jeff (Rachael) and David (Beth), and grandmother to Eric, Emma, Jackson, and Mackenzie.
Kathryn was an incredibly kind, caring, and selfless woman. She was a lover of all babies and animals, especially birds and her three cats, Buddy, Baby, and Patty. She loved her grandchildren more than anything and enjoyed spending time with each one of them. Kathryn loved to visit Ocean City, NJ spending time on the beach and boardwalk. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, and her favorite dessert, Breyers vanilla ice cream.
Due to the current Covid restrictions, service and interment will be private.
Contributions in Kathryn's memory may be made to American Bulldog Rescue, 373 Washington Crossing Rd., Newtown, PA 18940.
KirkandNiceSuburban.com



Published in Bucks County Courier Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kirk & Nice Funeral Home
333 County Line Road
Huntingdon Valley,, PA 19006
(215) 354-0085
