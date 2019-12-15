|
Kathryn Heierbacher went to be with her LORD in glory on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. She was 64.
Kathy was the daughter of Fred and Marie Heierbacher of Levittown, Pa. She is also survived by her sisters, Linda Rock, Janet Heierbacher, and Angie Lena; brothers, Fred (Sheri), Edward, Daniel, and Thomas (Linda); daughters, Jennifer Bondi (Richard) and Jacqueline Wise (Paul); three precious grandsons, Max, Alex and James; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Kathy retired from the State of New Jersey in January 2014. She loved her Savior, Jesus Christ, her family, friends, reading, sports, music and traveling. Her delight was studying and teaching the Bible in Christ-Centered Recovery Meetings at Christian Life Center, Bensalem, Bristol Hope Church, and New Beginnings Church, Jamison. She also loved sharing God's Word to encourage those incarcerated in Bucks County Correctional Facility with the love of Jesus Christ.
Kathy, with her friend and Sister in the Lord, Mrs, Karen Joy White, are the founders of More Than Conquerors in Christ Ministries. Kathy was a co-incorporator of this non-profit ministry.
Family and friends are invited to attend Kathy's Celebration of Life at Calvary Full Gospel, 676 Lincoln Hwy., Fairless Hills, PA 19030 on Monday, January 13th, which would have been her 65th birthday. This grand birthday celebration for Kathy will be from 10 to 11 a.m. for review of pictures and to meet her family. The service, led by Sr. Pastor David Farina, will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations are to be made to More Than Conquerors in Christ Ministries, 838 Jefferson Ave., Langhorne, PA 19047.
