Kathryn M. Hepford, formerly of Morrisville, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Juniper Village in Bensalem. She was 95.
Born in Ruffsdale, Pa., Mrs. Hepford formerly resided in Fairless Hills and Morrisville, before moving to Juniper Village in Bensalem.
She was employed in customer service at Sears for 16 years until retiring in 1986. She was a former member of the Church of the Incarnation in Morrisville, and the Eastern Star Neshaminy Chapter #374.
She was the beloved wife of the late Gilbert Hepford; and mother of Elaine Hepford.
Services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to , 3551 North Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140, would be appreciated.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 5, 2020