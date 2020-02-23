|
Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Kathryn M. "Kay" Wilks, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, surrounded by her family at Seasons Hospice in Royersford, Pa. She was 81.
Born in Fairview, N.J., she graduated from Camden Catholic High School. Kay lived most of her life in Levittown, Pa.
Kay was the loving wife to her husband of 34 years, the late Robinson S. Wilks (Rick aka Spiffy the clown). She also was preceded in death by her parents, Billie and Cornell Benson, and her sister, Joanne and her husband, Thomas Marshall.
She is survived by her brother, Richard Benson and his wife, Elizabeth, and her children, John M. Wilks and his wife, Kathleen, Thomas W. Young and his fiancee, Robin Cherkin, Michael T. Young and his wife, Sally, and Amy M. Perciaccante and her husband, Robert. Kay is also survived by her grandchildren, Emily, Jonathan, Dominic, Patrick, Erik, Maria, Christopher, Justin, Hannah, Alex and Gabe, as well many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Kay enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren and especially attending their events. She loved knitting, crocheting, ceramics, long car rides with her husband, Rick, and her daily phone calls with her sister Joanne. Kay worked for many years as a bookkeeper and office administrator and enjoyed being a Mary Kay consultant.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 12 to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, Pa., where her memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to the Alzheimer's/Dementia would be appreciated.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 23, 2020