Molden Funeral Chapel
133 Otter St
Bristol, PA 19007
(215) 788-6612
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Church of the Incarnation
1505 Makefield Road
Yardley, PA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Incarnation
1505 Makefield Road
Yardley, PA
View Map
1929 - 2019
Kathryn Morgan Obituary
She is survived by her husband, Granville Stanley Morgan; her children, Judy Mortensen of Fairless Hills and BethAnn Deley (Richard) of Levittown; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, LaVern Kehler and William Wren.

Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents, George Rembert Wren and Mary Lee Wren; son, Stanley H. Morgan; son-in-law, Craig Mortensen; and siblings, Mary Pepper, Margaret Fornell, and Rembert Wren.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Church of the Incarnation, 1505 Makefield Road, Yardley, Pa., with a service following at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made in Kathryn's name to The Seeing Eye, P.O. Box 375, Morristown, NJ 07963, or Wills Eye Hospital, 840 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107.Molden Funeral Chapel &

Cremation Service, Bristol

www.moldenfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 21, 2019
