Kathryn Thornton
Kathryn Thornton of Harleysville passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Lansdale Hospital. She was 34.

Born in Staten Island, N.Y., Kathryn moved to Levittown in 1987 where she attended Saint Michael the Archangel School and graduated from Conwell Egan Catholic High School in 2003.

Kathryn obtained her LPN and RN at Bucks County Community College and then achieved her Bachelor's in Nursing from Drexel University. For the past two years, Kathryn had worked as a registered nurse with Compassus Hospice in Fort Washington.

She was an avid animal lover and dedicated dog rescue advocate.

Kathryn is survived by her loving fiancé, David Paone. They were due to be married on Oct. 12th.

She was the beloved daughter of Jean and Vincent Thornton of Levittown, and the sister of Robert Thornton (Lauren) of Arkansas. Kathryn will also be missed by her aunt, Mary Grace Thornton; uncle, Christopher Thornton (the late Susan); many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family in Ireland and England; many good friends; numerous members of the Paone family and her faithful dog, Olive.

Family and friends are invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown. Friends may also call from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Monday, at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 66 Levittown Parkway, Levittown, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to an animal rescue organization of the donor's choice or Compassus Hospice, 601 Office Center Dr., Suite 125, Fort Washington, PA 19034, would be appreciated.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 13, 2019
