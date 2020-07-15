Kay S. Strawmyre passed away at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, July 13, 2020, at the age of 92.Born in Altoona, Pa., Mr. Strawmyre moved and had been an original homeowner in Fairless Hills for over 60 years.He was employed with U.S. Steel Fairless Works as an electrician and had served in the Merchant Marines.Mr. Strawmyre was a huge History Buff. He also enjoyed photography, videography and the Ham Radio. Traveling, camping and fishing were his passion.The beloved husband of the late Avalon (Youhas), Mr. Strawmyre was the loving father of Linda L. Jolly, Carolyn Schlicher, John E. Strawmyre (Marie) and the late Mary Kay Strawmyre. He was the devoted grandfather of 10 and proud great grandfather of 14. Mr. Strawmyre will also be sadly missed by several nieces and nephews.Family and friends are invited to call from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 17, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Beechwood Cemetery, Bensalem.James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,Levittown