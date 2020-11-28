1/1
Keith A. Pinto
1966 - 2020
Keith A. Pinto of Lower Makefield passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was 54.
Born in Trenton, Keith was a life long resident of Lower Bucks County. He graduated from Morrisville High School in 1984 and also graduated from the Bucks County Technical School where he studied Horticulture.
Keith has worked at the Morrisville Water Filtration Plant for the past 23 years and was the owner and operator of Bucks County Backflow Services for the past 15 years.
He enjoyed landscaping and was meticulous about his yard and lawn.
Most importantly Keith will be lovingly remembered as a hard working family man.
Beloved husband of Laura (Graiff) for 25 years, Keith was the loving father of Nicholas R., Gianna L. and Ava L. Pinto.
Keith was the son of Linda Tosti (Ted) and the late Keith A. Pinto, Sr. (Miriam); the brother of Anthony Pinto (Patricia) and Danielle Martoccio (Derrick) and step brother of Tim Weiss and John Weiss (Debbie). He will also be missed by several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and coworkers.
Family and friends are invited to call from 5 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown. Due to Covid restrictions services and interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to For Pete's Sake Cancer Respite Foundation, 620 W Germantown Pike #250, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462.



Published in Bucks County Courier Times from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Memories & Condolences
November 28, 2020
Our deepest sympathy. Thoughts and prayers are with the Pinto family
Debbie and Jim Moratti (DiGiorgio)
Friend
November 28, 2020
God bless and keep you and your family. You will be a treasure in heaven what a wonderful person you were !
I will think and pray for your family daily.
Janie carter ( your mom's cousin)
Jane Carter
Family
November 28, 2020
My loving son is now on his way to heaven. Rest in Peace Keith. Love ❤ you
Linda Tosti
Mother
November 28, 2020
So sorry to hear about Kieth. Sending love to you and your family
Braelyn Bankoff
November 28, 2020
My deepest sympathies and love to the entire family! Keith was a kind soul and will be missed by many. Xoxo
Nadeen Piwonski
Friend
November 28, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
UNCLE LEW and Aunt Tee Groves
Family
