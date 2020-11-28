Keith A. PintoKeith A. Pinto of Lower Makefield passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was 54.Born in Trenton, Keith was a life long resident of Lower Bucks County. He graduated from Morrisville High School in 1984 and also graduated from the Bucks County Technical School where he studied Horticulture.Keith has worked at the Morrisville Water Filtration Plant for the past 23 years and was the owner and operator of Bucks County Backflow Services for the past 15 years.He enjoyed landscaping and was meticulous about his yard and lawn.Most importantly Keith will be lovingly remembered as a hard working family man.Beloved husband of Laura (Graiff) for 25 years, Keith was the loving father of Nicholas R., Gianna L. and Ava L. Pinto.Keith was the son of Linda Tosti (Ted) and the late Keith A. Pinto, Sr. (Miriam); the brother of Anthony Pinto (Patricia) and Danielle Martoccio (Derrick) and step brother of Tim Weiss and John Weiss (Debbie). He will also be missed by several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and coworkers.Family and friends are invited to call from 5 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown. Due to Covid restrictions services and interment will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to For Pete's Sake Cancer Respite Foundation, 620 W Germantown Pike #250, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462.