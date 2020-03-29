|
|
Keith Pagliaro passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at his home in Atlantic City, NJ. He was 62.
Born in Trenton, N.J., and raised in Bristol, Pa., he graduated from St. Mark Elementary School, Bristol High School and the University of South Florida.
He is survived by his parents, Thomas, Sr. and Joan (Rodgers) Pagliaro, two daughters, Melanie Buck (Rick), and Jessica Burke, one brother, Thomas Pagliaro Jr. and four grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held privately under the direction of Wade Funeral Home, Bristol Borough.
Wade Funeral Home
www.wadefh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 29, 2020