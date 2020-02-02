Home

Kelly E. Dishmon passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. He was 93.

Born in Livingston, Tenn., he was the last living of seven brothers and sisters. He came to Pennsylvania at 16 years of age and lived most of his life in Penns Park.

Kelly was the beloved husband to the late Elizabeth "Betty" German Dishmon, and father to the late Jeffrey Dishmon.

He is survived by his son, Kelly Lee Dishmon (Carol), two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A longtime employee of J.D. Morrissey, Kelly also was a lifetime member of the Lingohocken Fire Company and a member of Middletown Grange.

Kelly was well known to friends and family for always being ready with a joke and a smile.

Kelly's family will receive condolences from 10 a.m. until his memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Pineville Independent Bible Church, 16 Pine La., Pineville, PA 18946. There will be a luncheon at the church following (weather permitting). Interment will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Thompson Memorial Presbyterian Church Cemetery, New Hope.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kelly's name may be made to the Pineville Independent Bible Church.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 2, 2020
