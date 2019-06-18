|
Kenneth A. Hooker Sr. passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at Jefferson Torresdale in Philadelphia at the age of 82.
Born in Millburn, N.J. and a longtime resident of Scotch Plains, N.J., Mr. Hooker had also resided in Castle Hayne, N.C. and Dickinson, Texas prior to moving to Levittown, Pa.
He trained his dog to be a companion dog. He also enjoyed building model airplanes, fishing and camping.
Kenneth was the beloved husband for 61 years to Barbara B. (Beardsley), and the loving father of Kenneth A. Jr. (Karen D.), Nancy C. Rountree (Brian J.) and Suzanne E. Carduff (Michael). He was the devoted grandfather of Carol, Jenine, Katelyn, Nikki, Jennifer, and Melissa, and proud great grandfather of 13. Mr. Hooker will also be sadly missed by his beloved dogs, Spike and Rosie.
Family and friends are invited to call from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his memorial service will begin at 6 p.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Levittown, 6131 Bristol Emilie Rd., Levittown, PA 19057, or to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128-6804.
