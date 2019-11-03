Home

Kenneth A. Lubold Obituary
Kenneth A. Lubold passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the age of 57.

He was the husband of Connie (Edwards), and the beloved father of Charlie and Randy Lubold.

Please join the Lubold family after 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Delaware Valley Cremation Center, 7350 State Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19136, for a gathering of remembrance in honoring and celebrating Ken's life. The memorial tribute service will begin promptly at 7 p.m. with time for fellowship immediately afterwards, from around 7:15 until 8:30 p.m., where Ken's wife and family will be accessible to receive the loving comfort of your condolences, remembrances and support.

www.delvalcremation.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 3, 2019
