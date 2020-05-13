Home

Friday, May 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Newtown Cemetery
16 N. Chancellor St.
Newtown, PA
Kenneth F. Miller Obituary
KSenneth F. Miller, of Newtown, Pa., died on May 8, 2020 at St. Mary Medical Center, Langhorne, Pa. He was 84.

Born in Abington, Pa. Ken was a life long Newtown area resident.

Ken is a veteran of the United States Air Force serving during the Korean War. Ken is a retried foreman for US Steel, Fairless Works. Ken enjoyed many outdoor activities, music and he loved to sing. Ken was an avid Eagles and Phillies fan.

Ken is the son of the late Charles and Elizabeth Miller and father of the late Sharon Miller. He is survived by his sister Cynthia Stewart and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to Ken's graveside service on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Newtown Cemetery, Washington Ave, Newtown, Pa.

Swartz Givnish Funeral Home

Newtown, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 13, 2020
