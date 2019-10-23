|
|
Kenneth G. Underdown passed away peacefully, after a long illness, on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at Manor Care in Yardley. He was 83.
Born in Bristol, Pa., Mr. Underdown had been a lifelong resident of Lower Bucks County.
He was a United States Navy Korean War veteran who served on both the USS Tarawa and USS Ranger.
Mr. Underdown served as a Bristol Township Police Officer, was an over the road truck driver for many years and retired from Frantz Lithograpic as "Jack of All Trades."
His hobbies included spending time with his grandkids, woodworking, puzzles, and camping. He was an avid history buff. Mr. Underdown looked forward to his yearly Navy Reunions and traveling the country.
Mr. Underdown was preceded in death by his parents, Charles William Underdown and Alyce Jane Binette.
He was the loving father of Kimberlee A. McCullough (Edward) and Kathleen M. Underdown- Ross; devoted grandfather of Devon Joy and Erika Claire; and dear brother of Alyce Jane Beckwith (Joe), Linda Beers (Terry) and the late William Francis Underdown. He will also be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews.
The family would to thank all the staff at Manor Care, Compassionate Care and Heartland Hospices, for their excellent care and attendance to Mr. Underdown.
Family and friends are invited to call from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Interment will be held in Washington Crossing National Cemetery on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at precisely 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post #834, 300 Yardley Ave., Fallsington, PA 19054.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 23, 2019