Kenneth Grant Fry of Philadelphia passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. He was 60.
Born in Washington, D.C., Kenneth was the son of Grant and Janet Lavigne Fry of Richboro, Pa. Raised in Richboro and a graduate of Council Rock High School and drummer in the Marching and Jazz Bands, Ken then earned his BS and CPA designation in Accounting from Rider University.
Upon graduation, he worked as a CPA with the Main Hurdman Accounting firm and then joined with his long-term partner, George Hirschhorn, to establish their successfully run partnership for the last 35 years, Hirschhorn, Fry and Associates, providing tax planning for individuals and businesses.
Ken always enjoyed hard work; he began working at Goodnoe's Farm Dairy Bar at 14 years old cleaning the parking lot and eventually advancing to short order cook. He took his proceeds to buy his first car that he then rebuilt by himself.
Ken loved fast cars, starting with his Corvettes, and anything mechanical. He loved the Chesapeake Bay and was his happiest cruising with his many boats on the Bay as well as the Severn River, and especially demonstrating his skills in navigation in downtown Annapolis's Ego Alley.
Ken could fix, remedy, restore or build anything, whether it be mechanical, electrical, plumbing, tiling, carpentry, landscaping and gardening. His friends have called Ken a true Renaissance man.
An avid Philadelphia sports fan, Ken enjoyed in- person sports including his season tickets to the Phillies that he originally shared with his Gram, Eagles games and Villanova basketball.
Ken was the immensely loved father of his only daughter, Ashley M. Fry. He will be missed by his loving parents, his brothers, Randy Fry (Lisa) and Scott Fry (Barbara). He is also survived by many dear family members and longtime friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Arthur and Anna Lavigne and William Allen Fry.
Those who knew him will remember him for his generous spirit, big heart and as a lover of the good life.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet Kenneth's family from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown- Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Attn: Membership Department, 6 Herndon Ave., Annapolis, MD 21403, the PA SPCA, 350 E. Erie Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19134, and/or to a charity that you believe will celebrate Ken's life.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 19, 2019