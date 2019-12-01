|
Kenneth Orville Lowry spent his last evening surrounded by his closest family and friends, celebrating his 85th Thanksgiving. He passed away unexpectedly in his Levittown home early on the morning of Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.
Kenneth was born in Pembroke, N.C., but he lived up and down the East Coast, including Fairless Hills and Levittown, during both his professional career and his retirement. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Wanda Lou Lowry (October 2013), his brother Donald Terry Lowry (July 2019), and his parents Joseph Archie Lowry and Katy Lee Sampson Lowry.
An Army veteran who served from 1953-1956, Kenneth went on to a decades-long career with Amtrak, including service as Superintendent of Transportation in both the Miami, Fla. and 30th Street, Philadelphia, Pa. train stations. Known to family and friends as a jack-of-all-trades, Kenneth was an avid reader, a lover of music, a woodworker, a landscaper, and a handyman. He made friends wherever he went, including the many places he travelled to with Wanda, and even made friends at the local gym he visited three times a week.
He was the loving father to Cynthia Romer and Jeffrey Lowry (Denise); the devoted grandfather to Holly Sorrentino (David) and Michael Reamer; and the doting great-grandfather to Kyle Sorrentino. He also leaves to cherish his memory six sisters: Mrs. Katherine Walker and Mrs. Brenda Carter of Tenn., Mrs. Sarah Jacobs of Pembroke, NC, Mrs. Mary Lowry of Shallotte, NC, Mrs. Susan Ann Lowry of Charlotte, N.C., Mrs. Carol Peace of Fla; four brothers: Joseph Archie Lowry, Julius Lowry, David Lowry, and Jonathan Lowry, all of Pembroke, N.C.; and nieces, nephews, extended relatives, and friends too numerous to name.
Family and friends are invited to call from 8 until 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his service will be held at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
The family would prefer donations, in lieu of flowers, made to the .
