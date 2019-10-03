|
Kenneth M. Kulju, 87, previously from Warminster, Pa. died on Oct. 1st at The Highlands Topsham, Maine.
Ken was born in March 12, 1932 in Hancock, Michigan and grew up in nearby Coburntown on Quincy Hill.
He graduated from Michigan Technological University in 1954 with a degree in Metallurgical Engineering. He was a defenseman for the Michigan Tech Huskies hockey team, 1951-54, a four-time letterman. He worked shortly for General Motors until he was called to active duty by the Army in September 1954. He served as a Lieutenant with the Ordnance Corp at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland and Frankford Arsenal in Philadelphia, Pa. After his service was completed in 1956, he continued his Engineering career and retired in 1993 as Vice President of Product Engineering and Quality from SPS Technologies in Jenkintown, Pa.
Ken met his wife, Betty MacMullin, in Philadelphia, and recently celebrated 63 years of marriage. Active in community service, Ken was a Shriner, and did extensive volunteer work for St. John's United Methodist Church of Ivyland, Pa., and Boy Scouts Troop 5 of Churchville, Pa. He was an avid golfer, traveler, and his greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Ken is survived by his wife, Betty Jane Kulju, his daughter Kathy Lynn Settelen (and husband, John) of Phippsburg, ME, and son, Ken Kulju of New York City. He has two grandchildren, Bryan Settelen (and wife, Kimberly) of Boston, MA, and Kelly Robinson (and husband, Kevin) of York, ME as well as three great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to St. John's United Methodist Church of Ivyland, PA or The of Philadelphia, PA. Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 3, 2019