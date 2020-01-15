Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wade Funeral Home
1002 Radcliffe Street
Bristol, PA 19007
215-788-9313
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth P. Richardson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth P. Richardson Obituary
Kenneth P. Richardson passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at his home. He was 76.

Born in Vandergrift, Pa., son of the late Arnold and Catherine Richardson, he was a longtime resident of Bristol Borough. Mr. Richardson was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Vietnam, and was employed as a crane operator with U.S. Steel for many years.

He loved cars, his dog Misty, and being in the garage working on cars, but most especially loved time spent with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Andrea (Snyder) Richardson; his children, George Keiper and his wife, Ann, Michael Keiper, and Tracy Valerio and her husband, Mikie. He is also survived by his brother, Walter Richardson and his wife, Carole, and his sister, Carol Gardull and her husband, James.

Mr. Richardson was preceded in death by two sons, Andrew Keiper and Henry Keiper.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the Wade Funeral Home 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough, where friends may call from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bristol Borough Community Action Food Pantry, 99 Wood St., Bristol, PA 19007.

Wade Funeral Home,

Bristol Borough

www.wadefh.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -