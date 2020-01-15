|
Kenneth P. Richardson passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at his home. He was 76.
Born in Vandergrift, Pa., son of the late Arnold and Catherine Richardson, he was a longtime resident of Bristol Borough. Mr. Richardson was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Vietnam, and was employed as a crane operator with U.S. Steel for many years.
He loved cars, his dog Misty, and being in the garage working on cars, but most especially loved time spent with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Andrea (Snyder) Richardson; his children, George Keiper and his wife, Ann, Michael Keiper, and Tracy Valerio and her husband, Mikie. He is also survived by his brother, Walter Richardson and his wife, Carole, and his sister, Carol Gardull and her husband, James.
Mr. Richardson was preceded in death by two sons, Andrew Keiper and Henry Keiper.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the Wade Funeral Home 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough, where friends may call from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bristol Borough Community Action Food Pantry, 99 Wood St., Bristol, PA 19007.
