Kenneth W. Hagy of Yardley, Pa. passed Monday, July 15, 2019, after complications from heart failure. He was 88.
Ken was a thoughtful, mild-mannered man with a great sense of humor who loved life and everyone around him. His positive attitude and selfless nature made him a joy to know.
He is survived by his second wife, Peggy Richards-Hagy, his children, Susan Hagy, Jeffrey Sacks, Diane Hagy-King, William King, Sharon Hagy Tuk, Michael Tuk (deceased), Richard Stones, and Vicki Stones, and stepchildren, Kendal Mott, Tosha Mott, and Roger Elkins. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and two on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Hehl Hagy and Eleanor Findley Fleming Hagy of Havertown, Pa., his stepmother, Thelma Martzall Hagy, and sister, Eleanor Janice Hagy Leidy.
Ken graduated from Gettysburg College with a degree in Math/Physics and received a Master's degree in Meteorology from the University of Wisconsin. He served as a Captain in the U.S. Air Force from 1953-1966.
Ken was a meteorologist for the National Weather Service from 1957 to 1994.
In 1953, he married Patricia Light, who passed in May of 1985. Patricia was the mother of his children raised in Springfield, DelCo, Pa. In 1988, Ken married Peggy Richards Mott, residing in Yardley for 31 years.
Services will be held Monday, July 29, at the J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel in Morrisville, Pa. There will be a public calling hour beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Newtown Cemetery.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 26, 2019