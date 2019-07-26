Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel
41 W Trenton Ave
Morrisville, PA 19067
(215) 295-7725
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
J Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel
41 W Trenton Ave
Morrisville, PA 19067
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
J Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel
41 W Trenton Ave
Morrisville, PA 19067
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Hagy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth W. Hagy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth W. Hagy Obituary
Kenneth W. Hagy of Yardley, Pa. passed Monday, July 15, 2019, after complications from heart failure. He was 88.

Ken was a thoughtful, mild-mannered man with a great sense of humor who loved life and everyone around him. His positive attitude and selfless nature made him a joy to know.

He is survived by his second wife, Peggy Richards-Hagy, his children, Susan Hagy, Jeffrey Sacks, Diane Hagy-King, William King, Sharon Hagy Tuk, Michael Tuk (deceased), Richard Stones, and Vicki Stones, and stepchildren, Kendal Mott, Tosha Mott, and Roger Elkins. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and two on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Hehl Hagy and Eleanor Findley Fleming Hagy of Havertown, Pa., his stepmother, Thelma Martzall Hagy, and sister, Eleanor Janice Hagy Leidy.

Ken graduated from Gettysburg College with a degree in Math/Physics and received a Master's degree in Meteorology from the University of Wisconsin. He served as a Captain in the U.S. Air Force from 1953-1966.

Ken was a meteorologist for the National Weather Service from 1957 to 1994.

In 1953, he married Patricia Light, who passed in May of 1985. Patricia was the mother of his children raised in Springfield, DelCo, Pa. In 1988, Ken married Peggy Richards Mott, residing in Yardley for 31 years.

Services will be held Monday, July 29, at the J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel in Morrisville, Pa. There will be a public calling hour beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Newtown Cemetery.

J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel,

Morrisville

www.hooperfuneralchapel.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel
Download Now