Kevin Godfrey Harkins
Kevin Godfrey Harkins passed away at his home peacefully on November 22, 2020 in the early morning hours at the age of 61. Kevin was born in Levittown Pa in 1959. He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1979 and went on to earn a degree in Restaurant Management working as a general manager at the Ground Round, The Rustic Inn, and Art Kraft Container in Tullytown, Pa.
Kevin is predeceased by his parents, Martha and Daniel Harkins, and his brother Daniel Harkins II. He is lovingly remembered by his nephew, Ryan Harkins, his sisters Deborah Harkins -Stallone & Maureen Harkins, his brother in-law Tony Stallone, his niece and nephew, Danny Harkins & Katie Harkins, and his great-nephew, Ryan Joseph Harkins.
Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, Funeral Services are pending under the direction of Wade Funeral Home, Bristol Borough. www.wadefh.com