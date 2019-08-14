Home

Dunn-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
378 South Bellevue Avenue
Langhorne, PA 19047
(215) 757-3331
Kevin J. Ettenger

Kevin J. Ettenger of Langhorne passed away at the age of 33.

Born in Bucks County on March 11, 1986, Kevin is survived by his loving parents: mother - Nancy C. Finsterbusch (Michael), and father - Harry J. Ettenger. He is also survived by his sister, Susan J. Sims; his brother, Mark Starkman (Susanne); step-brothers, David M. Finsterbusch (Kirsten) and Kevin J. Finsterbusch; and step-sister, Kathy V. Buczek (Steve). Kevin was also loved by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends and relatives are invited to Kevin's Life Celebration from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at The Temperance House in Newtown, Pa., where a memorial will immediately follow.

Contributions in Kevin's name can be made to Juvenile Diabetes online at www.jdrf.org, or by mail, JDRF, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004.

To share your fondest memories of Kevin, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Dunn/Givnish of Langhorne

www.lifecelebration.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 14, 2019
