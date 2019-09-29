|
|
Kevin Michael Stillwell of Morrisville died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving wife, son, and family. He was 53.
Kevin was born in Trenton, N.J., and was a lifelong resident of Morrisville. He was a 1984 graduate of Morrisville High School and a 1989 graduate of Millersville University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and Economics.
Kevin spent his career working as an auto mechanic at Plaza Shell, formerly Plaza Texaco. In 2007, Kevin became the co-owner and operator of what is now known as G.K. Automotive. His honesty, integrity and work ethic were immeasurable.
Kevin loved spending time with his family and friends. He had a passion for surf fishing and enjoyed cooking. He was an avid college basketball fan and loved the UNC Tar Heels. He had a love/hate relationship with all of the Philadelphia sports teams, and was known for his "rants" while watching their games. Kevin loved listening to music and especially enjoyed deejaying as "Jam Master Crew" with one of his best friends, Ed Bader. Kevin was also a long-time member of the New Jersey Beach Buggy Association.
Kevin was the beloved husband and best friend of Shawn M. (Fordham) for nearly 27 years; and the loving father of Justin M. Stillwell (Raechel Martin).
He was the son of Carol and the late Arthur Stillwell, and brother of Mary Beth Bader (Ed), Amy Koveleski (Tom), and Daniel Stillwell (Michelle).
He also will be deeply missed by his niece, Kaitlyn; his goddaughter, Dani Keehner-Steckley; and several other nieces, a nephew, extended family members, and friends. He was preceded in death by his niece and goddaughter, Stephanie "Pep" Bader.
Family and friends are invited to call from 5 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. There will be a sharing service at 7:30 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to the Friends of Island Beach State Park, P.O. Box 406, Seaside Park, NJ 08752 or www.friendsofIBSP.org
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 29, 2019