Kevin Patrick McCormick Sr. passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Saint Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, surrounded by his family. He was 61.
A lifetime resident of Lower Bucks County, Kevin was a 1976 graduate of Pennsbury High School, and a member of Saint Michael the Archangel Parish in Levittown. He spent his career as an auto mechanic working for many years at Reedman Autoworld, Faulkner, and Verizon in Northeast Philadelphia.
Kevin was the beloved son of the late Marie and Donald J. McCormick Sr.; and brother of the late Kenneth McCormick. Kevin was the loving father of Kevin P. McCormick Jr., Christopher McCormick Sr., and Sean McCormick (mother, Beth Ann); and the proud grandfather of Kaylee and Christopher McCormick Jr. He also is survived by his siblings, Donald McCormick Jr., Dennis McCormick, Susan McCormick, and Donna McCormick-Miller (Jim); nieces, nephews, and several lifelong friends from Levittown.
Kevin was an avid hunter and fisherman. If anyone was catching fish, it was him. Kevin spent much of his time during the summer camping down LBI with his family, and enjoying the outdoors. He also enjoyed his dogs, Gunner and Cody.
Kevin loved all of his Philly sports teams. He enjoyed watching the Sixers on TV with his son, Sean, and even had the opportunity to attend a few games. He was a diehard Penn State football fan and had many wild tailgating stories from Happy Valley.
Kevin supported his sons as they participated in various sports and was one of those "vocal" sideline parents.
Kevin had a way of taking over a room when he walked in, as he always had a story to tell. It did not matter if it was related to fishing, hunting, playing jokes or doing something a bit wild and crazy, his stories were always colorful and done at a high volume. We will fondly remember and honor Kevin by repeating some of his favorite tales of his life's adventures.
No longer by our side but FOREVER in our hearts.
Family and friends are invited to call from 9 until 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Saint Michael the Archangel Church, 66 Levittown Parkway, Levittown, where his funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 3, 2019