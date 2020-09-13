Kevin Patrick Sweeney of Newtown passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. He was 57.
He was the beloved husband for close to 14 years to Andrea (Thornton) Sweeney, the loving father of Allison, dear brother of Wendy Wheeling (Richard), Donna Stawski (David), Karen DeGroat (Scott), and Keith Sweeney (Julie), and uncle to several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Richard W. and Betty Jean Thornton, and his brother-in-law, Richard J. Thornton (Cynthia) and their family.
Born in Suffern, N.Y., Kevin graduated from Minisink Valley High School in 1981 and moved on to attend St. Bonaventure University, receiving his Bachelor's degree in Psychology. He continued his education to earn his Master's degree in Psychology and his Doctorate in Psychometrics from Fordham University. Kevin was Vice President of Psychometrics at the College Board, where he oversaw all psychometric and data needs. Prior to the College Board, he worked at Measured Progress, a nonprofit organization sharing a commitment to improve student learning. He also worked at the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, where he ensured all analytical needs were met.
Kevin enjoyed life at home with his family, reveling as a proud and doting father to his daughter. He was an avid fisherman and guitar player. He had a passion for model trains and was adding to the collection carried down from his father.
A lifelong learner, Kevin took great pride in pursuing many academic endeavors over the years, but perhaps most importantly, cherished the friendships and professional connections that he made and sustained along the way. We will miss his smile, his laugh, his sharp wit, and incredible sense of humor. The loud Hawaiian shirts paired with his love of Key West we shared as a family will never be forgotten.
Due to the pandemic restrictions, his funeral service and interment will be privately held. A celebration of his life will take place at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to Abramson Cancer Center, https://giving.apps.upenn.edu/fund?program=MC&fund=600499
