Kieth W. Jackel Sr. passed away suddenly and unexpectedly Tuesday, July 16, 2019, from complications of diabetes. He was 51.
Kieth was born in Queens, N.Y., and raised in Howell, N.J. He was the loving son of Theodore and Barbara (Black) Jackel.
He was preceded in death by his late wife, Holly Martin-Jackel of 22 years.
Kieth was a loving and devoted father to his sons, the late Douglas Martin, Kieth Jr. (Nicole), Ryan (Amanda) and Conor. Kieth was the devoted brother to his sisters, Diane Jackel Hayes (Jerry) and Barbara Jackel Lakomy (John). He was the grandfather of seven adored grandchildren and two nieces and a nephew.
Kieth, by trade, was a certified master automobile mechanic. He could change his dad's carburetor at the age of eight. He could fix and diagnose anything and was trusted by all through his workmanship. Kieth enjoyed fishing, dining out and watching ME TV.
Kieth found love again and was married to Rosemarie (Zielinsky) LeNoir. They were blessed to have five wonderful years together. He became the loving step- father and was best friend to Chuck LeNoir (Ali) and Jeanette LeNoir (Brett).
He will be sadly missed by many close friends and his wonderful family of aunts, uncles and cousins.
All are welcome to attend his Life Celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Beck/Givnish Funeral Home, 7400 New Falls Road, Levittown, Pa. There will be a viewing held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. July 22, at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 325 S. Oxford Valley Road, Fairless Hills, Pa., followed by a Celebration Mass beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment to be held privately.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 21, 2019