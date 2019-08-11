|
Kimberly D'Emidio passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Kim was born in Philadelphia, Pa., and was raised in Levittown, Pa., before marrying and moving to Bristol, Pa. She graduated in 1971 from Pennsbury High School and from Trenton State College in 1975 where she majored in Elementary Education.
After graduation, she returned to the Pennsbury School District where she taught for many years, most of them at Penn Valley Elementary School, until her retirement in 2016. She was a caring and dedicated educator who touched the lives of many children, families, and colleagues throughout her career. Educating young minds brought such joy to her life and she worked tirelessly to ensure that she gave each and every student her very best.
She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, a wonderful sister, the best aunt, and a friend to many. Kim enjoyed spending time with her daughter and husband, relaxing at her home in Florida, looking for treasures on the beach, and having dinners out with friends and family. She took great pride in living a life of generosity and kindness which came through to everyone she met.
She was preceded in death by her parents, J. Joseph and Marie B. Foy.
Kim will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 44 years, Carl D'Emidio; her daughter, Nicole D'Emidio; her sister, Gabriele Foy-Smyth (Jeff); many nieces and nephews; and a large extended family.
Relatives and friends are invited to call for a celebration of her life from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Galzerano Funeral Home, 3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Road, Levittown, PA 19057.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Galzerano Funeral Home,
Bristol~Levittown
www.galzeranofuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 11, 2019