Kris passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, July 25, 2020. He was 33.
He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Ela, and is survived by his loving parents, Walt and Beth, brothers, Jason (Tara) and Collin, niece, Dylan, his Babci, Josephine Cichonski, and his adored dog, Milo, as well as his uncles, aunts and cousins and his adored Przepiorka and Chodola families in Poland.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions, a private funeral and burial will be held for the immediate family on Friday, July 31st.
To share memories of our amazing son, brother, uncle and friend, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to woundedwarriorproject.org
