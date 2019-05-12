|
Krista Lee Burkholder, resident of Bucks County and the World beyond, passed away unexpectedly Friday, May 3, 2019. She was 50.
Krista was born in Abington, Pa.
She is survived by her loving family; her parents, Karen and Tom Freedman and Don Burkholder and Berry Chamness; sisters and brothers, Gretchen Burkholder (Jim), Paul Burkholder (Adrienne), Brian Freedman (Katherine), Kevin Freedman (Yasmine), and Katlyn Doughterty (Eric); and eight nieces and nephews that were always in her thoughts and her heart, Meghan, Caroline, Courtney, Kennedy, Carson, Alessandra, Charlie and Parker.
Krista's life also touched her extended family and friends, including longtime friends, Wayne and Tammy, Andy and Krisanne, and Eric and Tammy. Also important to Krista were her Rebekah Sisters.
Krista always tried to see the positive in people and in situations. She had an incredible eye for fashion, color, and accessories. She was fun and funny, and enjoyed making other people smile and laugh. When she gave you a gift you knew she truly thought of you when picking it out. Krista had a great love for all things living: including plants, trees, flowers, dogs, and the occasional person.
Krista believed in the mission of Southampton NGA, which gives new clothes, linens and toiletries to those in need. The family is asking in lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Krista's name to Southampton NGA, 7 Kay Drive, Churchville, PA 18966.
