On Friday July 5, 2019, Kristen Marie Ridge passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, in her sleep. She was 26.
She was sweet, funny, caring, hard-working, and a wonderful daughter, sister and friend. She cared deeply for animals and worked as a Veterinary Technician at the Animals' Hospital of Levittown.
We are forever grateful for what she's taught us about love, family, friendship, and living life to the fullest. Like a shooting star, or a firework, her light burnt hot, fast, bright, and beautiful, and we were so lucky to be in its presence for as long as we were. We really loved you, Kristen, and we're going to miss you so much. You truly brought something beautiful, bright, and irreplaceable to every single day, and this world was just too small for you. You're now at peace and watching over us.
Kristen is survived by her father, Robert Ridge; her mother, Susan Ridge; her sister, Katherine Ridge Mayer; brother-in- law, Eric Mayer; grandparents, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
If you would like to join us in celebrating Kristen's life, we will be holding a memorial this Thursday, July 11, at James O. Bradley Funeral Home, 260 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047. Please feel free to stop by anytime after 6:30 p.m., followed a memorial service which will begin at 8:30 p.m.
Finally, in lieu of flowers or if you'd simply like to contribute to a cause in Kristen's memory, we ask that you consider a donation to an animal welfare organization, such as PAWS Philadelphia: phillypaws.org. Kristen had so much love and compassion for animals, and we know would deeply appreciate it, as would we.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 9, 2019