Kristine Ann Franz, a lifelong resident of Levittown, died suddenly in a car accident on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Krissy was the proud mother of Brittany M. Kladky, the loving sister of Robert, and beloved daughter of Robert (deceased) and Elaine.
Born Oct. 17, 1974, Krissy will be forever missed by her family, extended family, and countless friends. Krissy loved music (especially Eminem, who shared her same birthday), and animals (especially dogs).
Her greatest love, by far, was her daughter, of whom she was always so proud; her brother, who was ever by her side; and her parents, who watched her grow into an amazing and loving woman.
Please smile when you think of Krissy, as she brought so much joy to so many people.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 10, 2020