Kristine L. Klein exchanged her Superhero cape for Angel wings Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at home surrounded by family. Those who knew her marveled at her strength, determination, and grace through all she faced. She was 51.
Born in Bristol, she was the daughter of the late Frederick T. Klein Jr. and JoAnn E. (Firce) Klein.
Raised in beautiful Landreth Manor in Bristol Township, she recently moved to Yardley, in early 2017. Kris was a 1985 graduate of Harry S. Truman High School where she grew her love for sports. She excelled in baseball as one of the few girls on the Bristol Township All-Star Little League Baseball Team in 1978. Later she played on several travel softball teams, most notably, The Lucky Ladies. She played several other sports, including basketball, flag football, and pool.
Kris loved all Philadelphia sports teams, especially the Eagles. Her Happy Place was Cape May, N.J. Ultimately, her greatest joy was spending time with her niece and nephew, Kelsea and James, her "besties." She was their biggest fan.
Kris worked for Acme Markets for 32 years at various locations including Newtown, and was a member of UFCW Local 1360. Here she met her "dinner club" friends, Pat Long, Christine Taylor, and Donna Osbourne.
Kristine is survived by her sister, Karen L. Klein-Schaffer and her husband, James, of Yardley, and her brothers, Frederick T. Klein III and Eric J. Klein, of Bristol. She was the dedicated aunt to Kelsea and James Schaffer. She also is survived by nephew, Bryan Hilgar of Florida, and her aunt, uncle, and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Kris' life from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at James J Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Calling hours Friday, August 30 are from 9 to 10 a.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church, Radcliffe Street, Bristol, followed by a funeral Mass. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kris' name to PHS Mini-THON @ Santander Bank, 95 South Main St., Yardley, PA 19067, made payable to Karen Klein-Schaffer/FBO: Pennsbury HS Mini-THON.
James J Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 25, 2019