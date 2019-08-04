|
|
Kurt H. Gaebel of Southampton Estates, formerly of Holland, Pa., passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019. He was 88.
Kurt was born with twin sister, Elisabeth, to Kurt R. W. and Elisabeth Gaebel of Philadelphia. Kurt attended Simon Gratz High School and in 1947 became a full-time apprentice in his father's bookbinding business, renamed Kurt Gaebel and Sons in 1967.
Kurt married his beloved wife, Grace Rockelmann, in 1952, sharing 66 years together and raising four children.
A U.S. Navy veteran, Kurt served honorably from 1951 to 1955. Later, Kurt worked for the Council Rock School District then Bucks County Free Library. He retired in July 1996.
He is survived by his wife, Grace, his children, Kurt Jr. (Elizabeth) of Warrington, Pa., Arthur (Pietra) of Everett, Wash., Nancy Franks (Wayne) of Stroudsburg, Pa., and Joyce Mears (Tim) of Driggs, Idaho, also his six cherished grandchildren, Karen, Christina, Karl, Rebeccah, Alex, and Jordan. He is also survived by his sister, Betty Schoen (Bill), residing in Lansdale, Pa.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Rudolph and Albert.
Kurt will be remembered for his love of family, sense of humor, and appreciation of photography, travel, music and gardens.
The visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Southampton Estates Auditorium, 238 Street Rd., Southampton, PA 18966, where his memorial service will start at 10:30 am.
Memorial gifts may be sent to Southampton Estates Samaritan Fund, 238 Street Rd., Southampton, PA 18966.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 4, 2019