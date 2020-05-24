|
|
L. Virginia Rodgers "Ginny" of Langhorne, Pa., passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at Attleboro Nursing Home.
Virginia was born May 15, 1926 in McKeesport, Pa. to Lucille and Lemuel James.
She was the loving wife of the late Glenn R. Rodgers for 40 years. She was also the oldest sibling to Lemuel James, Donald James, Margaret James, Jerry James and Nancy James.
Virginia had worked various part time positions throughout the years. In 1979, she began working in the McKeesport School District as a Special Aide Teacher until she retired at 71.
She was a mother, a grandmother, and a great grandmother and has been the matriarch of our family.
She enjoyed socializing, entertaining, traveling and playing cards. Virginia was extremely talented in sewing, decorating cakes, baking and was a great cook. Everyone has learned from her and will continue to appreciate her love.
Virginia is survived by her daughter Sandra Rodgers Schmidt (John), her son retired Major David Rodgers (Miyo), her grandchildren Laura Pfeil, Patrick Schmidt, Major Shelly Ecklebe, Major Jessica Oster, her 11 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.
We will be having a private service.
Dougherty Funeral Home
Levittown, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 24, 2020