Home

POWERED BY

Services
DOUGHERTY FUNERAL HOME
2200 Trenton Rd
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Resources
More Obituaries for L. Rodgers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

L. Virginia "Ginny" Rodgers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
L. Virginia "Ginny" Rodgers Obituary
L. Virginia Rodgers "Ginny" of Langhorne, Pa., passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at Attleboro Nursing Home.

Virginia was born May 15, 1926 in McKeesport, Pa. to Lucille and Lemuel James.

She was the loving wife of the late Glenn R. Rodgers for 40 years. She was also the oldest sibling to Lemuel James, Donald James, Margaret James, Jerry James and Nancy James.

Virginia had worked various part time positions throughout the years. In 1979, she began working in the McKeesport School District as a Special Aide Teacher until she retired at 71.

She was a mother, a grandmother, and a great grandmother and has been the matriarch of our family.

She enjoyed socializing, entertaining, traveling and playing cards. Virginia was extremely talented in sewing, decorating cakes, baking and was a great cook. Everyone has learned from her and will continue to appreciate her love.

Virginia is survived by her daughter Sandra Rodgers Schmidt (John), her son retired Major David Rodgers (Miyo), her grandchildren Laura Pfeil, Patrick Schmidt, Major Shelly Ecklebe, Major Jessica Oster, her 11 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.

We will be having a private service.

Dougherty Funeral Home

Levittown, Pa.


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of L.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -