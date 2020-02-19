Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Resources
More Obituaries for Lance Hodell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lance Donald Hodell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lance Donald Hodell Obituary
Lance Donald Hodell of Pennsburg, Pa, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family after succumbing to Alzheimer's. He was 81.

Lance was born July 11, 1938 in Hawthorne, N.J. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Marie Hodell, his older brothers, Norman and Bill, and his nephew, Steven Hodell.

He served honorably in the United States Marine Corps and was the very definition of The Few... The Proud.

Lance is survived by his wife, Ruth, his daughters, Kimberly Hodell-Soto and Suzanne Hodell Popielec, and his grandchildren, Matthew Lance (Ashlie), Bradley Wang, Abigail Haze (Brandon), Douglas Wang (Annie), Mitchell Popielec, and Cole Popielec. His beloved great-grandchildren, Daphne, Phoebe and Maverick, will miss "Pop" very much.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Lance's viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, at Bensalem United Methodist Church, 4300 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by his service at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Rosedale Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Lance's honor to the (), or to the Marine Corps League Scholarship Program (pamcleague.org).

Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -