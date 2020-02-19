|
Lance Donald Hodell of Pennsburg, Pa, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family after succumbing to Alzheimer's. He was 81.
Lance was born July 11, 1938 in Hawthorne, N.J. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Marie Hodell, his older brothers, Norman and Bill, and his nephew, Steven Hodell.
He served honorably in the United States Marine Corps and was the very definition of The Few... The Proud.
Lance is survived by his wife, Ruth, his daughters, Kimberly Hodell-Soto and Suzanne Hodell Popielec, and his grandchildren, Matthew Lance (Ashlie), Bradley Wang, Abigail Haze (Brandon), Douglas Wang (Annie), Mitchell Popielec, and Cole Popielec. His beloved great-grandchildren, Daphne, Phoebe and Maverick, will miss "Pop" very much.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Lance's viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, at Bensalem United Methodist Church, 4300 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by his service at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Rosedale Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Lance's honor to the (), or to the Marine Corps League Scholarship Program (pamcleague.org).
Tomlinson Funeral Home,
Bensalem
www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 19, 2020