Lance Morgan Schaaf of Chester, Pa. passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at his home. He was 48.
He loved his career working on aircraft at Boeing. An accident in 2018 ended his work at Boeing.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Michele.
He is survived by his grandparents, Andre and Constance Lipton, his uncles, Chris (Tracy) and John (Carm), and his cousins, Samantha and Hannah and special cousin, Rita.
Services and burial will be held privately.
If you would like to make a contribution in his name, please direct it to the Women's Animal Center, 3839 Richlieu Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 7, 2020