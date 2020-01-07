Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lance Schaaf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lance Morgan Schaaf

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lance Morgan Schaaf Obituary
Lance Morgan Schaaf of Chester, Pa. passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at his home. He was 48.

He loved his career working on aircraft at Boeing. An accident in 2018 ended his work at Boeing.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Michele.

He is survived by his grandparents, Andre and Constance Lipton, his uncles, Chris (Tracy) and John (Carm), and his cousins, Samantha and Hannah and special cousin, Rita.

Services and burial will be held privately.

If you would like to make a contribution in his name, please direct it to the Women's Animal Center, 3839 Richlieu Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020.

O'Leary Funeral Home,

Springfield, Pa.

www.olearyfuneral.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -