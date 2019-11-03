Home

Larry Hesselschwardt Obituary
Larry L. Hesselschwardt passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at St. Mary Medical Center. He was 74.

He was born in Ohio, moved to New York and had then become a longtime resident of Morrisville.

He served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy from 1969 to 1971. Larry was a collector of coins and rare books; he also enjoyed going to the theater.

He is survived by his loving partner of 48 years, Dick Brewer.

A memorial service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, PA 18940.

James O. Bradley Funeral Home

www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 3, 2019
