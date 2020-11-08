Larry J. Mascia III, a lifelong resident of Levittown, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 66.Larry worked as a steelworker at U.S. Steel for over 15 years. Prior to that, he served as a Police Officer and Constable in Bristol Township. Larry also was the founder of Generic Towing and Recovery, as well as LAMB Investments.In his spare time, he was a member of the Pennsylvania Constable Association and was active with the Bristol Township Democratic Party.Larry is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Marge (Potter), and his children, Margaret Frederick (Ian), Walter Taggart (Penny), and Angelica Hamburg (Christopher). He is also survived by four grandchildren and one great grandchild.Larry's services and interment will be held privately.Tomlinson Funeral Home,Bensalem