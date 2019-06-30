|
|
Laura A. (Mikos) Watson of Riverview, Fla. passed away June 25, 2019. She was 81.
Born in Philadelphia, Laura was a resident of Florida for the past 22 years and previously lived in the Bucks County area for 42 years.
Laura was a graduate of Bensalem High School, Class of 1956. She was employed as a tax accountant with the IRS and retired in 1997 after eight years of service.
She was the loving mother of the late Robert Wayne Watson and the late Barbara Ann Strange.
She will be sadly missed by her beloved husband of 63 years, Wayne Watson. She was the dearest mother of Thomas Watson (Tina), Linda Custer (Roger)
and Kathy L. Verica (Christopher), and the sister of Chester Mikos. Laura is also survived by 15 grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Bensalem United Methodist Church, 4300 Hulmeville Road, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by her service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Park, Feasterville.
Tomlinson Funeral Home,
Bensalem
www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 30, 2019