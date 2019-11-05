Home

Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
17 S Delaware Ave
Yardley, PA 19067
(215) 493-2228
Laura M. Quill

Laura M. Quill Obituary
Laura M. (Carver) (Robbins) Quill of Hanson, Mass. passed away at home on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the age of 91.

She was the wife of the late Harry E. Robbins Sr. and the late William Quill. She lived a long and fulfilled life.

She is survived by her daughter, Lorraine Skorohod (Brian), and her two sons, Harry Robbins (Susan) and Glenn Robbins (Erin). She also has one granddaughter and four grandsons, and was blessed with eight great granddaughters, one great grandson and one great great granddaughter. Laura is also survived by her sister, Ruth Reid, and several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rt. 58 at the rotary circle), Whitman, Mass. There will be a wake from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Fitzgerald- Sommer Funeral Home in Yardley, Pa., followed by interment at Newtown Cemetery with her husband Harry E. Robbins Sr.

Donations may be made in her name to the Boston Children's Hospital, 1 Autumn St., Boston, MA 02215-5301.

For online condolences and directions, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Inc.,

Whitman, Mass.

www.blanchardfc.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 5, 2019
