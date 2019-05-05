|
Laura (nee Williams) Wilson went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, after a long period of failing health. She was 64.
She had many medical problems but never gave up and was well cared for at the Inpatient Hospice Unit at Nazareth Hospital, Philadelphia, Pa.
Laura had resided in Philadelphia for many years and also in Bucks County and most recently at the Reed Street Presbyterian Apartments for older adults in Philadelphia.
"Laurie" grew up in Eddington, Pa. and graduated from Bensalem High School (Class of 1972). In her youth, "Laurie" raced quarter midgets with her father Fran "Doc" Williams and was recently featured as part of a 2018 exhibit Racing: A Need for Speed at the Mercer Museum/ Bucks County Historical Society in Doylestown, Pa. Laurie will always be remembered for her deep loyalty to her friends, her big smile, and her strong faith.
She is survived by her son, Mark "Jay" Wilson (Kim) and grandson, Ian, of Wesley Chapel, Fla.; her nephew, Kirk Christaldi (Heather) of Wesley Chapel, Fla.; her sister, Janet Huett (Ed) of Bensalem, Pa. and nephews, Ed and Mark Huett; sister, Winnie Wallace (Steve) of Penndel, Pa. and nieces, Renee Wallace Bogansky and Jeanette Wallace Agster; and her cousin, Charlie Williams (Mary) of Pinehurst, N.C.
Laura was born June 8, 1954 in Philadelphia to the late Francis (1991) and Marion R. Williams (2008). She was preceded in death by her sister, Frances Lee "Babe" Christaldi (1977), and her daughter, Stephanie Stokes Wilson (2009).
There was no viewing or service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the VITAS Inpatient Hospice Unit at Nazareth Hospital, 2601 Holme Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19152.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 5, 2019