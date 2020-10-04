1/1
Laurel Ann Scholle
Laurel Ann (Flail) Scholle passed away suddenly Sept. 28, 2020.

Laurel was the loving wife of the late Manfred (Dutch) Scholle.

Born in Bristol, in 1939, she was the loving daughter of the late Russel and Althea Flail.

Laurel cherished her time spent with family and friends. She will be remembered as a homemaker who held & excelled at many passions including painting, gardening, cooking & antiquing.

Laurel was preceded in death by her eldest son Andrew Scholle; her brothers, David and Joel; sister-in-law, Gale; and her grandson, David.

She will be forever missed by ger loving children, David (Jeanmarie), Jaime (May), Michele Fahs, and Jeremy Scholle; her adoring brothers, Russel Flail (Gale), Richard Flail (Helen), Jonathon Flail (Christine) and sister-inlaw, Gerry (Joel) Flail. Also leaving behind her adoring grandchildren, Jason (Katie), Drew, Lisa (Anthony), Jacob (Ashley), Lynsey, Max, Tara, Shannon, Mikayla, Nick; and 14 great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Family and friends are invited to a graveside service in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, meeting at the main office, at 10:15 a.m. Friday Oct. 9.

Molden Funeral Chapel

www.moldenfuneralchapel.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
